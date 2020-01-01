Coronavirus: We will overcome the challenge finally - Mtibwa Sugar's Katwila

The fears related to Covid-19 saw soccer activities halted as one of the measures to contain the spread of the disease

Mtibwa Sugar Zuber Katwila has admitted the football world is undergoing a difficult period posed by coronavirus but he is confident they will overcome this challenge.

The Vodacom (VPL) was suspended, the same as the majority of the leagues around the world, as a precautionary measure to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The coach further advised his players to keep themselves engaged in activities that would keep them fit even at home.

“It is actually a difficult moment in football but again we will overcome the challenge and life will revert to the same normalcy we are used to,” Katwila told Mwanaspoti.

“I will only advise the players to keep themselves in good condition and ensure they remain fit even though they are at home.”

Meanwhile, Gwambina FC captain Jacob Masawe has warned the coronavirus break did not give the players time to relax as they must work hard in readiness for the resumption of football activities.

“May God help us and see us through this difficult period because we do not know when it will end. On our part as players, it is not time to be lazy it is now the right time to remain disciplined and keep our fitness,” Masawe told Mwanaspoti too.

“Gwambina were fighting for promotion and the players should adhere to the 'take away' training programmes and it is not time to go and sleep for our players.

“We must also ensure we remain safe in order to ensure we beat the coronavirus issue and thereafter resume our normal daily programmes.”

Gwambina are participating in 's second-tier.