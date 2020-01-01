Coronavirus: VPL giants Simba SC suspend all club activities

Wekundu wa Msimbazi have given the senior team seven days to quarantine while the junior and women's players will be away for 14 days

Vodacom (VPL) giants Simba SC have moved to suspend all club activities in order to adhere to the government's call of averting the spread of coronavirus.

Simba have suspended the activities for the junior and the women's teams for the next 14 days while the men's senior team will be away for seven days. The decision of whether to recall them will depend on the updates given by the government and the league management.

“The World Health Organisation (WHO) recently pronounced the coronavirus as the world pandemic, Fifa and Caf suspended their activities with immediate effect as a result of the spread of the virus worldwide,” Simba's statement read.

“The Tanzanian government made an announcement that there is going to be a lockdown on all sporting activities for the next 30 days starting on 17 March 2020 and Football Federation (TFF) has also suspended the league for 30 days.

“In light of the ongoing pandemic, Simba SC are taking the following measures to ensure the players and employees' health are safeguarded and that the call from the government is heeded.

“All players and employees to be given education on how to stay safe and avoid contracting the virus. Simba SC Queens as well as the U17 and U20, to be sent home immediately to self-quarantine for the next 14 days with the particular training programme and the situation will be reviewed after 14 days.

“The [men's] senior team to be sent home to self-quarantine for the next seven days with a specialized training programme after which the decision will be made on the basis of the available information on the league programme.”

The foreign players including Francis Kahata of , Meddie Kagere of Rwanda and Clatous Chama of Zambia, Mozambican Luis Miquissone, Tairon Santos and Wilker da Silver of have been urged to remain in the country.

“The foreign players are advised not to travel as they may encounter challenges when returning to Tanzania as a result of possible travel bans from different countries,” the statement added.

“The medical team will arrange for medical testing when players and staff members come back from leave.”

The league champions have pledged to help the government's efforts of curbing the spread of Covid-19.

“Simba are committed to working with government institutions to help promote healthy lifestyles and promote hygiene to combat the spread of coronavirus,” the club stated.

“We are committed to safeguarding the health and preserve the lives of players and employees.”

Tanzania have confirmed three reports of the coronavirus so far.