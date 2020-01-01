Coronavirus: TPLB struggles to fund Mainland Premier League clubs

As teams seek financial help before the resumption of football leagues in the country, TPLB has revealed it is unable to do so

The Board (TPLB) has revealed they have no funds to assist or lend to clubs in their various leagues.

Immediately after it was confirmed there is a possibility for the leagues (Mainland Premier League, First Division League, and Second Division League) to resume, various teams have come up to declare they have no financial muscle to proceed unless they are assisted with a certain amount.

TPLB Chairman Stephen Mguto said they hardly have money to either assist or lend to the clubs, which are each facing a financial crisis prior to the recommencement of the games.

More teams

“We too depend on sponsors like Vodacom, Azam TV, and . Whenever they give us the required amount, we distribute it to the clubs which is not enough to cater for all their needs,” Mguto is quoted by Daily News.

“In short, we do not have money even though we would like to help the affected clubs because we know the problems they are facing at the moment.”

He continued: “If we had money to assist them, why should we ignore them? For your information, until now, we have not paid referees and match officials of league games because the board has no money.”

Mguto stated his board already told the clubs to be smart and seek their own sponsors since the money dished out by league sponsors can hardly manage to cover all their expenses.

He then said TPLB and the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) are working closely to see how the affected clubs can be assisted before the restart of the contest.

Early this week, Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Harrison Mwakyembe, urged the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) to seek financial help from international football entities, prior to the possible resumption of various leagues.

“I have advised them (TFF) and the National Sports Council (NSC) to keenly look on the way forward on how to assist clubs, which are facing financial problems before the resumption of the leagues,” Mwakyembe told Daily News.

“They should talk with big football governing bodies like Fifa, Uefa, and Caf to seek their support as we plan to bring back our leagues, bearing in mind that the situation will be worse since the games will be played behind closed doors.”

On April 24, Fifa announced they will release operational funds for 2019 and 2020 amounting to $150 million to its member associations as the first step of a relief plan to help negate the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Each of Fifa’s 211 member associations would receive $500,000 in the coming days as well as any remaining entitlements for 2019 and 2020, it added.