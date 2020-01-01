Coronavirus: TPLB gives 23m/- to Mainland Premier League clubs

The league organisers revealed they have wired money to clubs in the top-flight to help support them during the Covid-19 pandemic

The Mainland clubs have received a huge boost after the Premier League Board (TPLB) confirmed they have given them each 23m/- from the sponsors.

The clubs in the top-flight are currently suffering after the league took a break in March owing to the coronavirus outbreak, and the money will go a long way to boost the players and technical staff.

According to TPLB chairman Stephen Mguto, the money has already been wired to the clubs' accounts and should reach the playing unit soon.

More teams

“We are grateful to our sponsors for coming forward to release the mentioned amount as per the requirement of our contract agreement,” Mguto was quoted saying by Daily News.

“They had to provide the money a little bit earlier but there were some delays to the extent it has been dished out now.

“It is our hope the money will help the clubs to solve some of the problems they have been encountering especially during this period of a league suspension.”

Mguto further revealed the remaining portion from the sponsors will be dished out when the league resumes.

The Tanzanian league is likely to start soon after President John Pombe Magufuli hinted at a resumption during an address last week.

Cash-strapped Ndanda FC's secretary-general Seleman Kacheche confirmed they had already received the grant sent from TPLB, saying it will help them to pay salaries owed to the playing unit.

“At least, the amount will assist us to pay salaries of our players among other expenses even though it is not enough to cater for all our needs," Kacheche told Daily News.

Article continues below

“As a club, from Vodacom, we get 23m/- which is provided in four phases [to a total of 92m/-] and 46m/-from Azam, which is also given in four stages [to total184m/-], which usually helps to ensure a team travels from one place to another.”

A week ago, several clubs in the top-flight reached out to the TPLB requesting for financial assistance to help keep up with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Table-toppers Simba SC are among the few clubs in the Tanzania league with the financial muscle to sustain its activities since they have a title sponsor and also get support from the fans while the league is on a break.