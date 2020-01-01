Coronavirus: TFF told to follow the Netherlands way and cancel league

The Dutch FA had to void the league completely due to the ongoing suspension which was occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic

The Football Federation (TFF) has been asked to follow the precedent set by the and suspend the Mainland entirely.

The Dutch FA (KNVB) decided to end Eredivisie without awarding anyone the title and relegating no teams due to the current coronavirus pandemic.

Namungo FC forward Blaise Bigirimana is one of the players in Tanzania who suggested the league is scrapped altogether given the current state of affairs.

"We can decide to leave Simba SC alone [because of the point margin at the top], but since the other teams from the second position to the fourth, the gap is close, they can engage in a mini-tournament to decide which team will accompany Simba to Caf competitions," Bigirimana told Mwanaspoti.

“The players could undergo medical check-ups and be allowed to compete because as it stands, I am not sure whether the final matches will be played at all.

“To decide the fate of the Second Division, the last four or three teams could be told to face-off with the winner remaining in the league and the loser is relegated.

“The same can apply on the top teams and through this method, we can end our leagues without much complains.”

On his part, Polisi Tanzania defender Idd Mobby questioned whether the players will be physically fit to engage in matches when the league resumes.

“Training under the watch of the coach is far better and intensive than the ones we undertake by ourselves. When training alone, you can decide to rest but this is not the case while training under the watchful eye of the coach,” explained Mobby.

“TFF is actually waiting to see what the government will do next but they must also be considering whether to end the league if the situation will not improve at all.”

Former Simba, Kagera Sugar and Coastal Union winger Ibrahim Twaha echoed Mobby's sentiments on the fitness of the players and readiness to complete the remaining matches.

“Is there any player who would be in the right level of fitness if the league resumes? Is there any player who can walk into the pitch and play an entire match straight away?” he posed.

“We need to see things in a wider spectrum.”

The Mainland league was suspended after 28 matches with Simba leading with 71 points while Azam FC were second with 54 points.