Coronavirus: Tanzania U17 star Masaka wants teammates to keep training

The Alliance Queens striker urges her teammates to stay safe during these trying periods of the Covid-19 virus

U17 striker Aisha Masaka has called on her teammates to continue training from home until when the government announces it is safe for sports activities to resume.

Tanzania, like many other countries, has temporarily suspended all sports-related activities as a move to contain the fast spread of the coronavirus which has shaken the entire universe.

This has, therefore, led players to go back to their respective homes until when the state will declare it is safe to restart mass gatherings as well as sports events.

More teams

“For us, we still have a big responsibility for our country because there are many international competitions coming up which requires us not to relax but rather train hard ahead of such games,” Masaka is quoted by Daily News.

She then seized the opportunity to alert her friends to be extremely careful to avoid contracting the Covid-19 virus insisting it is a dangerous disease.

Masaka also said she was confident the appeal made by the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) towards the U17 team that they fielded over-age players when they met in the second leg of the U17 women's World Cup would be won.

"We lost the game and that is normal in football but we hope TFF will win the appeal because we still have the aspiration to play in the World Cup finals," Mashaka continued.

Article continues below

Tanzania coach Bakari Shime also complained Uganda had fielded five over-age players. He said the five players were not included in the team during the first leg.

“We have lost the game but our opponents have definitely not been honest enough… they chose to field over-aged players,” Shime lamented.

Uganda will now meet the winner between and Sao Tome. Cameroon won 4-0 over Sao Tome in the first leg. The Women’s U17 World Cup will be staged in from November 2 to 21.