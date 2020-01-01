Coronavirus: Tanzania players must take training sessions seriously – Ndayiragije

The Taifa Stars coach calls on players to take their training seriously while keeping safe from the Covid-19 pandemic

coach Etienne Ndayiragije has stressed the importance of players taking seriously the individual training sessions they were handed by their respective coaches after their respective leagues took a break owing to the coronavirus.

The Burundian tactician says the sessions will help them keep physically fit during the season break because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ndayiragije said the team’s technical staff is currently finding ways to monitor the players' individual training regimes and warned if players don’t take the training seriously it will reflect in their physical state when their respective teams and even the national team regroup after the pandemic is eradicated.

“The players must respect and follow training sessions from coaches at these difficult times,” Ndayiragije is quoted by Daily News.

“It is upon them to take the training sessions seriously because they will reflect when the leagues resume. We don’t have to follow what they are doing but it is good they respect what the coaches want them to do.”

Ndayiragije also highlighted the attributes of a good football captain, insisting a good skipper in football is one who is able to convince fellow players on the pitch to do their utmost on behalf of the technical bench.

“He or she should have good communication skills and have extra knowledge of the game such that they can convince their colleagues to change the pattern of play during a match,” Ndayiragije continued.

“When preparing for a game, a captain should have an idea about the opposite side and share it with the coach and the entire technical bench on what he thinks should be the approach of the encounter.”

Moreover, Ndayiragije pointed out that discipline is another criteria that determine who should be a captain for the team, insisting that football and discipline are inseparable.