Coronavirus: Tanzania MPs want Simba SC to be handed league title

The members of parliament have stated that the Msimbazi Street-side should be crowned the champions for the current campaign

Members of Parliament in have called on the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) to crown Simba SC as the champions of the Mainland for this season.

The league was suspended last month with ten rounds of fixtures remaining due to the coronavirus pandemic that is ravaging the world.

The Reds remain favourites to lift the trophy for a third successive time, with the existing 17-point gap against second-placed Azam FC described by pundits as too big for the latter to bridge.

More teams

They sit top on 71 points from 28 matches and they just need four more league matches to win the title this season.

In the third slot is their traditional rivals Young Africans (Yanga SC) who have pocketed 51 points from 27 games, while debutants Namungo FC are positioned fourth with 50 points after 28 outings.

With the current league suspended indefinitely as a precautionary measure against the outbreak, the fate of the league this season remains in limbo.

Debating the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts, and Sports budget estimates and expenditures for the forthcoming fiscal year, the parliamentarians said it will be “the best decision” to declare Simba as the season champion.

Juma Nkamia (Chemba - CCM) told the National Assembly, given the circumstances and the preparations for the annual continental club football competitions, this season should be declared over and Simba be declared the winner and represent the country in Caf next season.

He further said Azam, who are second on the log and holders of the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) title, should be given chance to represent the country in the Caf Confederation Cup next season.

“What I think, we should award the title to Simba and the remaining teams should wait the next season,” Nkamia is quoted by Daily News.

However, his suggestion received opposition from Iramba West MP Mwigulu Nchemba (CCM), who otherwise suggested the title should be awarded to the team that won the last big match that was also graced by President John Magufuli.

Article continues below

Sengerema MP William Ngeleja (CCM) rallied behind Nkamia’s opinion, saying Simba should be declared the champions because the points gap was huge and only a few matches are remaining for the league to conclude.

“Simba is one of the top 20 football clubs in the continent. It has the largest fan base in the country and probably in East Africa and this must be well recognised," he said.

In Belgian’s Jupiler League, were recently-crowned the champions after holding an unassailable 15 points lead with a game to go.