Coronavirus: Tanzania league to resume but in empty stadia

The local federation confirms after a meeting the top-flight will resume in 30 days but matches will be staged behind closed doors

This decision was reached by the Management Committee of the Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB) that convened in an emergency meeting in Dar es Salaam on Thursday.

The TPLB drew up plans which would see all remaining league matches are completed by June.

The development comes after the suspension of all sports-related activities for 30 days as announced last Tuesday by the government, as a precaution to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

After the meeting, TPLB CEO Almas Kasongo said the board has come up with four resolutions, and all leagues will resume after 30 days but matches will be played behind closed doors.

“We have agreed top flight, First Division League (FDL), Second Division League (SDL) and Regional (RCL) will resume after 30 days, only that all the games will be played in an empty stadium,” Kasongo is quoted by Daily News.

He also said all players will be screened before the kickoff of any game to determine their health status in regard to coronavirus. The board has also resolved that all leagues should be concluded by June this year.

The need to take all precautionary measures necessary against the rapidly-spreading Covid-19 has forced sports bodies across the world to temporarily call off leagues and other competitions.

Runaway top-flight leaders Simba SC, who need to win five matches to win the title for the third straight season, will have to wait a little bit longer for them to be crowned champions for a 21st time.