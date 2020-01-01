Coronavirus: Tanzania league break will benefit Simba SC – Vandenbroeck

The Belgian coach believes the current break will help his players to come back even stronger and complete the season in style

Simba SC coach Sven Vandenbroeck believes the 30-day Mainland break will benefit his players.

The Belgian tactician believes the players will regain energy after enough relaxation to make them resume league action with much more thrust.

“We did not expect to have the break anyway but now we have it I know it will help my players to come back even stronger and complete the season in style,” Vandenbroeck is quoted by Daily News.

More teams

“We were playing almost three matches in a week and most players had started to get tired and it is the reason the break will also help them. I have given them training notes to follow while at home and I know they will adhere to the same.”

The Msimbazi Street-based lads sit top of the table on 71 points from 28 games, opening a massive 17-point gap to second-placed Azam FC from the same number of matches and 20 points above their traditional rivals Young Africans (Yanga SC), who are third on the log after playing 27 matches.

However, Simba might miss the services of leading goal scorer Rwandese striker Meddie Kagere, who went back to his native country after the coronavirus break.

The Football Federation (TFF) had stated all foreign players, who had travelled back to their home countries, will not be allowed to return to Tanzania if the suspension of the league is lifted after 30 days.

Article continues below

“We have reminded the clubs if, in 30 days the league resumes, it will not be automatic foreign players, who left the country will be allowed in until we are sure about their health,” TFF president Wallace Karia was quoted saying.

Some countries might take longer in combating the coronavirus, something that will have an impact on Kagere and his compatriot who plays for Kinondoni Municipal Club (KMC), Jean Baptiste Mugiraneza, and returned to Kigali, Rwanda after the TFF suspended the league.

Also Simba’s Zambian attacking midfielder, Clatous Chama went back to Lusaka.