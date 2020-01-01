Coronavirus: Tanzania coach Ndayiragije cautions players against gaining weight

The Burundian has urged players to continue training but adhere to instructions by respective tacticians

head coach Etienne Ndayiragije has encouraged players to stick to the training schedules to remain fit and ready to be engaged once everything returns to normalcy.

Just like most other countries, Tanzania suspended all sporting activities for a month owing to coronavirus pandemic.

The Taifa Stars were set to take part in the 2020 African Nations Championship (Chan) in from April 4-25, but had to break camp after the competition was postponed.

The tactician has now advised the players on what to do to ensure they maintain their fitness.

"They need to be careful and ensure they have not gained weight which can ruin their performance upon resumption of sports activities and to do that they have to train hard as per the recommendation of the coaches," Ndayiragije told Daily News.

"Our players had a busy league schedule which saw them play matches frequently without enough time to recuperate hence in the first two weeks after suspension announcement, they were supposed to have at least three training sessions every week.

"This depends on where the players live; if they reside at a place where there is enough space to run, they should not hesitate at the same time balancing with what they eat."

The Burundian has, however, asked the players to be cautious and avoid injuries in the process.

"The most important thing for the players during this period is that in whatever training programs they are implementing, they should thrive to avoid getting injuries which in the end can lead them to be out of shape when normalcy returns," he added.

"They will be having minimal contacts at their home hence most of them will be back injury free which is very important for them."

Tanzania is aiming at qualifying for the 2021 Afcon as well.