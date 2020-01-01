Coronavirus: Simba SC's Miquissone and Yanga SC's Niyonzima reveal safety measures

The two stars, who turn out for long-time archrivals, will remain inactive after football activities were suspended due to Covid-19 fears

Simba SC's Luis Miquissone and Haruna Niyonzima of Yanga SC have revealed ways in which they are keeping themselves safe from the coronavirus.

Miquissone, signed by Simba from UD Songo in January, has revealed he has remained indoors for almost one week now after the club suspended all activities on March 19.

“I have been in my house since the last time we were at our training ground on Monday. Since then I have not stepped out of my main gate,” Miquissone told Mwanaspoti.

More teams

“I have decided to stay here alone and avoid interacting with a lot of people. I am taking all these steps in order to avoid contracting corona.

“I have all the essentials; water, food etc in plenty inside the house and in the event I need to buy something I will simply use my phone and do things online.

“In order to remain fit, I always carry out some exercises in the morning and in the evening.”

The winger also explained the state of his family members back in Mozambique amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Back at home, my family are doing good and are adhering to safety measures. I am glad no one from my immediate family has been infected with the coronavirus that is wreaking havoc across the world,” revealed Miquissone.

On his part, experienced Yanga midfielder Niyonzima revealed the steps he has taken to ensure he is safe with the league action remaining suspended for one month.

“I have decided to stay at home since the first case was reported in order to avoid gatherings and as you know, it can be spread easily where there are crowds,” the Rwandan international told Mwanaspoti.

“My family, too, are keeping it safe.”

Miquissone and Niyonzima are among foreign players in the country and recently, Football Federation (TFF) President Wallace Karia said no player will be allowed to fly back to their countries of origin.

Article continues below

“I have been updated on news that the clubs are planning to let their foreign employees and players leave but I want to tell them that is a move which is against the government's directive," Karia told Azam TV in a recent interview.

“The moment they leave the country TFF will communicate with government institutions and they will not be allowed to come back into the country.”

The Vodacom (VPL) was suspended after Matchday 28 action as Simba remain clear leaders with 71 points, 17 more than second-placed Azam FC.