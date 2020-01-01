Coronavirus: Simba SC warn players with disciplinary action during league break

The Mainland champions have sent a warning to their players to keep training while at home until the Covid-19 virus is contained

Simba SC players have been warned they would face disciplinary action if they won’t carry out the special training programme provided by the team’s technical bench.

The Mainland has been suspended for 30 days due to the outbreak of the coronavirus around the globe. The league was put on halt, following an order by the government through Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa on March 17.

Premier Majaliwa announced the suspension of all sporting activities and events that are of a huge public nature, as part of strengthening preventive measures to avoid the spread of Covid-19.

Runaway league leaders Simba suspended camp until further notice when the outbreak is controlled.

The Msimbazi-based Street lads sit top of the table on 71 points from 28 games, opening a massive 17 points above second-placed Azam FC from the same number of matches and 20 points above their traditional rivals Young Africans (Yanga SC), who are third on the log after playing 27 matches.

According to reports from within the club, all the players were provided with a special training programme by the technical bench under Sven Vandenbroeck, which requires them to train individually at home under self-supervision.

In a brief statement posted on the club’s social media network, Simba management has insisted to its players they should take the programme seriously, warning those who will fail to fulfil or neglect the programme will face stiff action when the camp resumes.

“Our plan is to make a fitness assessment of each player…they will be put through a rigorous training schedule to determine their fitness levels,” reads part of the statement.

With 10 rounds remaining, Simba needs to win five matches to retain the title for the third straight season. They were made to wait a little bit longer for them to be crowned champions for the 21st time.