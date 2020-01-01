Coronavirus: Simba SC warn fans against purchasing ‘fake masks’

The Mainland champions have warned their fans against purchasing the ‘fake masks’ in the name of supporting the club

Simba SC have warned their fans not to be duped to buy masks which have been branded with the club logo.

The Mainland have distanced themselves from the masks which have been retailing in Dae es Salaam, and warned those behind the business to stop or else they will face the full force of the law.

“Simba will like to state we have not been involved in producing face masks with our logo and those masks being sold are not sanctioned by the club,” the Mainland giants said in a statement seen by Goal.

“We are currently working on the measures that we will take against those people who are using the club’s name by producing masks and selling to our fans.

“If the club manages to make own masks, we will give them out for free and will not sale to our fans so the ones being sold at the moment have no relationship with this great club.”

The statement by the club comes just a day after Football Federation (TFF) revealed that they are in the process of resuming the Mainland League, which took a break owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the time of suspension, Simba SC were leading with 71 points from 28 matches while Azam FC, Yanga SC, and Namungo FC were second, third, and fourth, respectively.