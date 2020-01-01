Coronavirus: Simba SC to miss Kagere & key players after quarantine

Top clubs in the Mainland league will struggle to assemble a squad as foreign players face tough sanctions to return to the country owing to Covid-19

It has emerged that foreign players turning out for top Tanzanian clubs in the Mainland will likely miss the remainder of the season owing to the coronavirus.

According to the government directives, anyone entering Dar es Salaam must be quarantined for 14 days as a measure to control the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

As per the directives issued by President John Magufuli on Sunday, a player will be responsible to foot quarantine costs himself or herself during this period.

In retrospect, the President of Football Federation (TFF) had earlier warned players who leave the country at this time, when the Premier League and other leagues were stopped, won’t be allowed to play again until the season ends.

The clubs to be mostly affected by the directive are giants Simba, Yanga, and Azam.

According to Daily News, Azam players who have remained in the country are Richard Djoin and Obrey Chirwa, while the rest such as Never Tigere, Donald Ngoma, Nico Wadada, Bruce Kangwa, Yakubu Mohamed and coach Aristica Cioaba are likely to be quarantined when they return.

Yanga will also be affected as their head coach Luc Eymael relocated to while four players serving Simba will be affected by the directive as they went home for a vacation after league suspension last week.

The Simba list includes top scorer Meddie Kagere and midfield playmaker Clatous Chama.