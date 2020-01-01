Coronavirus: Simba SC star Miquissone misses football

The winger says it is tough without his favourite sport due to Covid-19

Mozambique winger Luis Miquissone who plays for Mainland champions Simba SC has revealed he is missing football.

The league was suspended two weeks ago owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The 24-year-old is optimistic Covid-19 will be curbed and everything returns to normalcy soon.

"Everyone's health is important at this point and we have to take the guidelines given seriously," Miquissone is quoted by Mwanaspoti.

"I believe we will together get through this and live our normal lives soon. Currently, I am indoors, but something is missing and that is football."

The Mozambican fully supports the measures taken to stop the spread of the virus.

"Yes, I miss football but right now I fully support all the guidelines and measures taken by the respective governments to eliminate the virus," he added.

"I also urge our fans to be cautious and stay safe; football will return soon and we will provide the entertainment they are missing."

Wekundu wa Msimbazi lead the Tanzania Mainland League standings with 71 points, followed by Azam FC (54), and Yanga (51).