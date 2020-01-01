Coronavirus: Simba SC star Ajib vows to continue campaign to donate

The Simba forward vows to continue helping the less fortunate during the Covid-19 pandemic

Simba SC midfielder Ibrahim Ajib has promised to continue with his campaign to donate whatever he has to various orphanages in Dar es Salaam during this coronavirus outbreak.

Ajib launched his campaign late last month and has since called on others to come forward to assist orphans whom he said are going through tough times, especially during this period of the coronavirus pandemic.

“As you know, to give something does not mean you are rich but rather it is how you feel inside and to have a heart of assisting others. I, therefore, call upon others who are ready to join me throughout this campaign to do so," Ajib is quoted by Daily News.

From the three orphanages he has visited so far, he has learnt the concerned children have not been assisted for a long time, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic and as such, they feel ignored.

"I know how it is to be in such condition and live in the orphanage that is why I am not afraid to extend a helping hand to reach as many of them as possible. My father passed away when I was very young and I understand the difficulties these children go through," Ajib continued.

He added apart from the donations, he also encourages the orphans to chase their dreams and never give up despite the tough times they are experiencing.

"Among them, some of them have dreams to become professional football players like me as such, I usually give them encouragement to work hard to live their dreams in the future,” Ajib concluded.

Among the donated items include sanitisers, soap, cooking oil, rice, and flour.

Another Simba player who has been helping out community members during the pandemic is Francis Kahata, who was seen via social media disbursing various items to children in his native country .

Simba still top the Mainland table with 71 points from 29 games and are the favourites to clinch the league title this season for a third successive time.