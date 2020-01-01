Coronavirus: Simba SC seek alternatives to cover gate collection loss

The Mainland giants have come up with other ways of sourcing for sponsors to cushion their activities owing to Covid-19 pandemic

Simba SC have taken a different route to help them cover for the loss of gate collections during the lockdown caused by the coronavirus.

This was disclosed by the club's information officer Haji Manara who said financially, they have not been affected by the ongoing lockdown but insisted they are on the verge of finding other sponsors to boost the club.

"The only loss we have seen so far is from the revenue we used to get from gate collections but aside from that, everything is running smoothly like before,” Manara is quoted by Daily News.

"In view of this, procedures are underway to bring on board minor sponsors to cover the gap which has been created due to lack of gate collections since no games are happening throughout this period.”

He added financially, all is well at the club since all sponsors are fulfilling their duties in the right way, like they were doing previously, without any problems.

"Due to this stability, there is no way that we are going to cut off wages of players and other employees at the club since nothing has economically been disrupted by the ongoing situation," Manara continued.

Simba still remains favourites to lift the league title this season as they have a commanding lead on the 20-team table with 71 points from 28 games played, while their closest pursuers Azam FC are second on the table with 54 points after 28 encounters.

With 16 points clear at the summit of the table, the Reds seem unstoppable to achieve their ambition of claiming the title at the end of this term.