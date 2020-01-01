Coronavirus: Simba SC not considering pay cuts, yet

The Msimbazi-based side have lost one of their sources of income owing to the league's suspension

Mainland League champions Simba SC could reduce the salaries of their players if the coronavirus pandemic is not contained soon.

Covid-19 has affected many leagues in the world and as a result, most have been suspended.

It is not yet clear when the situation will normalise and many clubs have been crippled financially since they have lost their matchday revenue.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi CEO Senzo Mazingisa has, however, made it clear the club's board has not discussed following suit, yet.

"Other clubs have accepted to take a pay-cut but remember their players and coaches get income from many deals outside football," Mazingisa told Mwanaspoti.

"We have not discussed it with the board but we might do it depending with how the situation develops. We spend $100,000 every month on salaries although our sources of income have been affected.

"Remember, we were depending on gate collections during match-days, selling of merchandise and advertisements by our sponsors during our matches which is currently not the case."

Mazingisa also confirmed the management will look into other ways of generating income before resorting to pay cuts.

"As the officials, we will have a meeting and explore our options in this tough times experienced across the world," he concluded.

Simba are aiming at winning their third straight top-flight title if the league resumes.