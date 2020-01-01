Coronavirus: Shikalo narrates how Gor Mahia official helped him beat Kenya-Tanzania travel ban

The goalkeeper had to join Yanga SC teammates for preparations ahead of league resumption

Yanga SC goalkeeper Farouk Shikalo has narrated how a official helped him cross the border between and even though there is a restriction of travel between the two countries.

Shikalo said he had travelled back to Kenya when the Mainland was suspended due to a private issue.

When the Tanzanian government allowed the resumption of football activities, the former Posta goalkeeper was still in the country. One of the hurdles he had to beat tpjoin Yanga teammates was the active cessation of movement between the countries.

Apar from the unnamed Gor Mahia official, the goalkeeper said a Mr Jerry Muro played a vital role in his travelling plans until he landed in Dar es Salaam.

“I left immediately after the league suspension because I had lost my elder brother and it is at that time when the Kenyan government suspended travel to or from Tanzania,” Shikalo told Global TV.

“[Jerry] Muro is the man who ensured my journey was a success. There is also another leader in Mombasa who helped me travel from Mombasa to Nairobi where I was picked by a Gor Mahia official who is working at the Namanga border.

“He [the K'Ogalo official] dropped me at the border and ensured my journey to the other side was smooth.

"From Namanga to Arusha Muro, who is well known, helped me throughout that length of the journey. He made hotel bookings for me in Arusha before he took me to Moshi again.

“At Moshi, I took Kilimanjaro Air to Dar es Salaam.

“Yanga were ready to pay for my air ticket but I told them I can use my own means until the border since the travel to Tanzania had been banned by our government.

“It is a journey that was riddled with challenges especially from Mombasa at a place called Kibokoni and Kizingo where there was total lockdown.

“From Mombasa to Nairobi I travelled with a District Officer and that made my travel along that route rather easier.”

The former Talanta FC and star further spoke about the targets he has for the club.

“I am ready to work,” continued the Harambee Star.

“I signed for Yanga when they were already participating in the Caf competition and my aim is to ensure they qualify again for the next editions.

“Our main aim as players is also to win the and see that we finish the season in a better position in the league.”

The Kenyan did not feature against Mwadui FC on Saturday as Luc Eymael fielded Metacha Mnata instead.