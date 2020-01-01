Coronavirus: Rayon Sports players threaten to sue club over salary disputes

The local giants have now protested the decision to backdate their salaries and have vowed to use other means to get the same

Rayon Sports players have vowed to sue the club if they do not reverse the controversial decision of not paying players and technical staff due to the coronavirus.

According to a statement released by the club on Monday, April 20, the decision backdates to March, meaning the players are only owed their February salaries.

The Blues are one of the few clubs that rely on matchday ticket receipts for income. Their last league game over a month ago was held behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic fears and the club is currently facing a cash crunch.

In a letter addressed to Rayon Sports president, Sadate Munyakazi, on Tuesday and published by New Times, skipper Eric Rutanga argued the decision is a violation of players’ contracts, did not take into account recommendations from Fifa and the local football body (Ferwafa) and neither were the players consulted before the decision was made.

“On behalf of the players that I represent, I request the club reverses its decision and consult players first. Besides, it is unfair not to be paid for March yet we played all the matches that were scheduled for the month.”

“But if nothing is done, we will seek justice through other available channels.”

Of the 16 teams that make the local top-flight league, only five teams have continued to pay their players during the coronavirus lockdown.

Like most leagues across the world, the local top-flight league – and every other sports activity – is suspended since mid-March as the country combats the spread of the coronavirus.