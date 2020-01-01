Coronavirus: Rayon Sports fire Sarpong for insulting club boss

The Rwandan giants have moved to sack their striker after he allegedly abused the club president in a radio interview

Rayon Sports have moved to terminate the contract of striker Michael Sarpong for allegedly for insulting club president Sadate Munyakazi owing to a salary standoff occasioned by the coronavirus.

According to the New Times, the 24-year-old was heard suggesting that Munyakazi does not fit the leadership of the club after they moved to deny them salaries for the month of March.

In a statement released on Wednesday, April 23, the club said: “Considering that no reason can justify your insulting and dishonourable behaviour, we are forced to terminate your contract.

“The termination of working relationships on the field without notice or compensation is required and takes immediate effect.”

The club had earlier in the day written to the Ghanaian-born striker, requesting him to explain the statement he made while in a talk show on a local radio station on April 20.

Sarpong, who was the club’s top-scorer during their league title-winning 2018-19 season, was commenting on the club's recently reversed controversial decision to suspend March's salaries for the players and coaching staff, amid the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown and league suspension.