Coronavirus: Polisi Tanzania will survive the lockdown – Munisi

The Moshi-based club now states they are financially equipped to deal with the problems caused by the Covid-19 pandemic

Polisi have claimed they will never be affected financially even if the Mainland is suspended for a year owing to the effects caused by the coronavirus.

This was disclosed by the club's chairman Robert Munisi who insisted the team is financially stable as such, even if the current pause of the league due to the Covid-19 pandemic can be extended to a year, they can never be affected economically.

"As you know, our team is owned by the government and 15 of our players who trade in the top-flight league are employees at the Ministry of Home Affairs as well as Police hence the team can survive without problems,” Munisi is quoted by Daily News.

He, however, conceded if the league will proceed without supporters, players on the field can feel lonely as a result of the lack of the 12th player.

He added the only tough factor he foresees to be a sticky point is the 14-day quarantine when moving between nations.

"We are well prepared as a club and we have short as well as long term plans to the extent even if we can win the league, the team can manage to fulfil its international obligations without any problems,” Munisi concluded.

On the league table, Polisi Tanzania are placed 6th with 45 points after 29 matches and are just one point below fifth-placed Coastal Union who have bagged 46 points.

The Moshi-based club has had a smooth ride in the top-flight league this season.