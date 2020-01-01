Coronavirus: Players have to remain active despite being at home - Ninje

The former Taifa Stars coach states it is important for players to remain fit considering the league might resume anytime

Former head coach Ammy Ninje has asked players to continue training in their homes to ensure they remain fit.

Just like many countries, the Tanzania Mainland League is suspended with no definite return date owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Many players are currently at home hoping the situation will normalize; the tactician believes there are many exercises one can do at home to stay fit.

"I am sure no club can just let their players go home without giving them necessary procedures on what they must do during this difficult period," Ninje is quoted by Daily News.

"There are many body exercises that a player can accomplish throughout this time. 45 minutes are enough per day. Players should be aware that the league can resume any [time] and if they live unhealthy styles it can affect them a lot."

The tactician has explained the type of food to take at this time when there are no games.

"Proteins take a long time to be digested and in that case, if the consumption is high, then it will require a person to undergo physical training to facilitate the digestion process which can be hard to be achieved if a person is staying idle at home."

Ninje is currently in where he is advancing his coaching career at 's academy.