Coronavirus: Mkude and VPL coaches doubt player fitness levels

After the league was suspended, footballers were released with training guidelines to fulfill at home

Vodacom (VPL) players' ability to adhere to individual training programmes during the coronavirus break has been questioned.

After the VPL was suspended for 30 days as a way of containing the coronavirus pandemic, the majority of clubs gave their players training programmes.

Now, several coaches including Simba SC's midfielder Jonas Mkude, have questioned players.

“Individual training is good for the players but my worry is when we will converge again and start team training like before. We are bound to have different levels of fitness from different players because some might not have trained hard like others at home,” Mkude told Mwanaspoti.

“When we were released, we were in very good shape but the big worry is that the same level of fitness might not be there the moment we converge again.”

Gwambina FC head coach Athuman Bilali echoed Mkude's sentiments but added it is the duties of the members of the technical bench to ensure the players achieve match fitness again.

“Not all the players will faithfully adhere to the given training programmes. Some will do as it should be done but others might not and this means when they will return all will not be at the same level of physical fitness,” Bilali told the same publication.

“It is the duty of the coaches to make sure they will train and be on the same wavelength.”

Coastal Union's assistant coach Joseph Lazaro said the majority of coaches will just need to wait and see how their players return.

“It is an issue for players to work alone without close supervision from coaches. I do not know how they will be when they shall return but we are waiting to see,” Lazaro told Mwanaspoti too.

The Premier League, including the lower ones, were suspended in when they were deep into the second round of action.

Simba are leading the top-tier with 71 points and are on course to defend their title.