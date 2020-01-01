Fans could return for Las Palmas clash with Girona on June 13, suggests club president

Miguel Angel Ramirez wants fans in the stadium to watch the Segunda Division match

The president of Spanish Segunda Division side Las Palmas believes their match against on June 13 could be the first in Europe attended by fans since the coronavirus pandemic struck.

Miguel Angel Ramirez believes the minimal infection rate for Covid-19 in the Canary Islands could make it safe for fans to watch the game at Estadio Gran Canaria.

The islands of La Gomera, El Hierro and La Graciosa have received official clearance to move to Phase Three of 's lockdown de-escalation measures, and it is reported the larger islands that make up the chain – including Gran Canaria – could move out of Phase Two next week.

More teams

Ramirez believes such easing in social distancing measures will make it possible for fans to attend Las Palmas' first match of the resumed 2019-20 Segunda Division season.

"The Las Palmas fans will be able to attend the stadium to cheer on their team from June 13 against Girona," he told the club's official radio station.

"The Canary Islands is a safe destination. Gran Canaria is a safe destination. We can become the only stadium in the major leagues to play again with fans in the stands."

Spain was one of the worst-hit countries in Europe by the pandemic, but strict lockdown measures and a staggered release of those restrictions across autonomous regions has helped to keep infection and death rates under control in recent weeks.

is due to resume with the derby match between and on June 13, although all games in the top flight are expected to be behind closed doors for the foreseeable future.

On Sunday, La Liga confirmed the schedule for the rest of the league season, with playing on July 1 in one of the standout fixtures.

A number of top players from the division have outlined their excitement about the action getting back underway, including 's Marcelo.

Article continues below

"We'd never gone so long without being able to train out on the pitch and our desire to play football has been growing ever since we stopped," the left-back told Real Madrid TV .

"Now we're close to getting going again and we can't wait.



"It's been different to what we're used to. We have to take the positives from it and now we're used to the routine; it's not like it used to be but everything's good.

"We're all healthy, the training sessions have been fantastic in recovering our rhythm. Having not touched a ball for so long, when you go back out on the pitch you've lost your touch a bit, but now we just can't wait to start playing games."