Coronavirus: Kolkata's Kishore Bharati Stadium converted into a COVID-19 facility

The Kishore Bharati Krirangan was one of the three stadiums in Kolkata that hosted the I-League 2020-21 games...

The Kishore Bharati Krirangan, also known as the Jadavpur stadium, in the Santoshpur area in Kolkata has been converted into a COVID-19 facility.

The 200-bed facility has been set up with the collaborated efforts of Medica Superspecialty Hospital, Imperial Tobacco Company (ITC) of India Limited and the West Bengal state government.

The facility is expected to be operational from Friday evening and is managed by Medica who have set up an oxygen plant at the stadium, with financial support from ITC.

The state government permitted the use of the stadium as a temporary facility for the treatment of the patients affected by the Covid-19.

ITC is humbled by the opportunity to support the setup of a 200-bed medical facility in Kolkata by Medica Superspecialty Hospitals for COVID-19 treatment. The Kishore Bharati Stadium, provided by the West Bengal Govt, was converted into a makeshift hospital in record 72 hours! pic.twitter.com/tM7sXXuB6L — ITC Limited (@ITCCorpCom) April 30, 2021

"To contribute to enhancing the availability of Covid healthcare facilities in Kolkata, ITC is humbled by the opportunity to support the setting up of a 200 to 300-bed medical facility in Kolkata by Medica Superspecialty hospital for the treatment of COVID-19 positive patients and administering vaccines," the company said in a statement.

“Once we get the permission, we can set up the unit in about a week. We have started hiring doctors, nurses and other supporting staff. We have also started the process of procuring equipment," Mr Alok Roy, chairman of Medica Group of Hospitals had told Time of India on Saturday.

The Jadavpur stadium or the Kishore Bharati Krirangan will become the second stadium in the state to be converted to a makeshift Covid-19 hospital after the state health department had reserved part of the Canning Stadium in South 24 Parganas during the first wave of the pandemic for the same. The Eden Gardens has also served as a safe house for police personnel during this difficult period.