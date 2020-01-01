Coronavirus: Kenya striker Juma isolated by JS Kabylie

The striker will now miss the team's initial training sessions pending further tests on whether he is positive or not

striker Masoud Juma has been quarantined by his Algerian outfit JS Kabylie ahead of training in preparation for football to return in the North Africa country.

The East African will be isolated alongside teammate Daibeche Oussama after he was suspected of contracting Covid-19 and until tests are done, the duo will not be allowed to mingle with others.

"Juma and Daibeche weren't travelling this [Friday]," JS Kabylie confirmed through their official Facebook page.

More teams

"Indeed, following doubt about possible contamination of both players. Club doctor Dr. Djadjoua has decided to quarantine them for the final results of PCR tests."

The team is currently camping in Mostaganem ahead of the new campaign, training in small groups and are strictly on a set program to ensure safety measures are observed.

Juma has been with the Algerian outfit since July 29, 2019.

The forward, who won the Golden Boot with in the 2017 Kenyan ( ) season, has played for a number of clubs, locally and abroad.

In June 2017, Juma trained with Swedish clubs AIK and Jonkopings Sodra, followed by South African side in July, but he was signed by in January 2018.

On September 22, Juma signed for Dibba Al Fujairah before he left to join Libyan champions Al-Nasr Benghazi.

Juma made his senior international debut for Kenya in June 2017, when he was named in the starting XI of a 2019 qualifying match against Sierra Leone.

He was the subject of severe criticism from the Kenyan fans following his performance, mainly stemming from a missed shot in the early minutes of what eventually ended as a 2-1 defeat.

Critics felt that the starting role should have been given to a more established striker, namely Stephen Waruru - the KPL's top scorer at the time.

He earned his second cap during a friendly against Mauritania two months later, where he scored with a 58th-minute header.

Article continues below

The 23-year-old has nine Harambee Stars caps under his belt.

In October last year, the player was called up to the Harambee Stars squad for the friendly game against Mozambique but withdrew owing to a knee injury.