Coronavirus: TPLB to stick with directive on ban after extension – Kasongo

The top-flight league organisers say they will not resume the league until the Covid-19 pandemic is contained in the country

The Board (TPLB) has stated they will only resume the Mainland Premier League after they receive clearance from the government.

TPLB CEO Almas Kasongo has stated they will continue to honour the government’s directive not to resume sports activities until the Covid-19 pandemic is totally curbed.

Initially, the government ordered a one-month break to all sports activities as one measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus, but that period has since been extended until further notice.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said the suspension of all sporting activities and events that are of a huge public nature will remain intact, as part of strengthening preventive measures to avoid the spread of Covid-19.

“As of now, everything is in the hands of the government which is strictly assessing the situation on the ground,” Kasongo is quoted by Daily News.

“When they will declare that it is safe to recommence league matches, we will comply immediately.”

He added, for now, they should just continue waiting for the situation to be contained, saying it came as an emergency such that nobody expected it to reach this stage.

However, the TPLB boss disclosed so far, they have not been badly affected by the coronavirus outbreak, insisting even before the outbreak, the league would still have been paused to make way fpr (Chan) finals, which were due to take place from April 4 to 25 in .

“Until now, the league could have still been suspended since our team qualified to play in the Chan finals, which were scheduled to end on April 25 as such, on May 1 and 2 is when we planned to restart the league,” Kasongo continued.

Tanzania is among the countries in the world which suspended all sports-related events in a move to stop the fast spread of the coronavirus and in this case, the affected leagues in the country include the Mainland Premier League, First Division League (FDL) and Second Division League (SDL).