Coronavirus: Kahata not in position for Simba SC return as scheduled

The 20-time champions have directed players to report back this week for top tier preparations

midfielder Francis Kahata states he is not in a position to honour Simba SC's call to report back on Tuesday.

The Mainland League champions had ordered all their players and technical bench to report back by March 31 with action set to be taken against those who defy the directive.

The 28-year-old has revealed he has communicated with the Msimbazi-based side and they understand the situation.

"Yes, we are supposed to report back to camp at Dar es Salaam tomorrow [Tuesday]," Kahata told Goal on Monday.

"However, remember access to the airport is limited owing to the coronavirus pandemic and it will not be easy for me to get back as stipulated in the memo. I have explained and we have an agreement; once the situation improves I will travel."

On Sunday, Kahata donated clean water to residents of Mathare AB in Kenya in a bid to help them keep the coronavirus at bay.

He donated 10,000 litres of clean water to the residents who have been forced to remain indoors for the better part of their days following a 19:00 - 05:00 curfew imposed by the government.

The winger left and joined Simba at the start of the 2019/20 campaign and has been a regular member for Wekundu wa Msimbazi, who are on course to retain the league title.

From 28 matches Simba have harvested 71 points, 17 more than the second-placed Azam FC.