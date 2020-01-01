Coronavirus: It is better to play VPL until the last match - Simba SC's Vandenbroeck

The league was suspended due to the coronavirus and the coach reveals his desire to see a resumption of action

Simba SC head coach Sven Vandenbroeck has stated his wish to see the Vodacom (VPL) end in a natural way.

The league was suspended as part of the measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic and Vandenbroeck, whose side is leading with 71 points, says his desire is to see the league resume and all the remaining matches are played.

“I think it is better to play the league until the last match,” Vandenbroeck was quoted by the club's Facebook page.

“It is also my preference to play the cup matches until the end. Every trophy should be won in a sporting manner and not on a decision from the federation or any other administration.

“I would like to play the league until the last match. If it is possible, that is another question altogether.”

Responding to the question of why he fielded only Meddie Kagere as the central forward when he arrived, the former Zambia national team coach explained.

“There was no intention of just playing with one striker,” he added.

"When I came, only [Meddie] Kagere was the fit central striker. So, my decision was based on who was available then. Athuman Miraji was injured during his time with the national team while John Bocco was recovering from an injury he sustained in August.

“So, it was an easy choice because Kagere was the only fit striker then.”

After Bocco recovered, Vandenbroeck went on to field him alongside Kagere thus Simba played against their opponents with two centre-forwards. The coach stated he had to apply the changes after their 1-0 loss to JKT on February 8.

“Fielding two strikers was not my intention of playing Kagere and Bocco rather it came from an overview of our loss to JKT Tanzania. I made a tactical change, strategy and tactical plan that worked for us,” explained the Belgian coach.

“From then on we had a good period so I think the choice to make some changes in the squad was helpful. It was also good that Bocco was fit again and also [Deo] Kanda came back after the injury during the first derby.

“It helped and gave me some more options whenever I was putting the matchday team together.”