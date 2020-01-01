Coronavirus is under control in Guinea - Roma midfielder Diawara

The Guinea midfielder claims the pandemic is adequately taken care of in his home country

midfielder Amadou Diawara has asserted the coronavirus pandemic is well under control in his home country of Guinea.

More than four million people globally have tested positive to the virus with nearly 300,000 deaths and 1.5 million recoveries.

Diawara's base of has the fourth-highest number of cases in the world (223, 000) and the third-highest death toll (31,000).

More teams

His home country Guinea has the eighth highest number of cases in Africa (2,300) with 14 deaths and 856 recoveries.

Only (5,400) and (4,900) have more confirmed cases than Guinea in the West African subregion

."The virus has also affected Guinea, but the situation seems to be under control at the moment," Diawara told Roma Radio.

"I have heard my father and sisters, they tell me that the situation is slowly resolving. There are fewer cases than in Italy, but the virus still hit us, but it's under control.

With lockdown restrictions eased in Italy, the has been given the green light for a June return.

Diawara says he is looking forward to playing again and has praised Roma for their efforts and contributions to society during the pandemic.

"I am living this period like everyone else, with a bit of stress," he continued.

"I can't wait for this bad period to end. I stayed at home following the directives of the government.

"Roma behaved like a great team with what they did off the pitch during the emergency. Football is the most popular sport in the world and must make its contribution even in these situations.

Article continues below

"I am looking forward to returning to the field to train with others, even if we are training individually for now. I was looking forward to returning to Trigoria, meeting with my teammates and getting back to doing the things we did before."

Diawara joined Roma from and has clocked 1478 minutes of competitive action, receiving six bookings.

The Giallrossi currently occupy fifth spot on the log, three points away from the final qualification berth.