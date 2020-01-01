Coronavirus: Inter Milan star Kwadwo Asamoah donates to Ghanaian hospital

The 31-year-old has extended his support to the facility during the worldwide pandemic

Milan ace Kwadwo Asamoah has joined 's fight against the coronavirus pandemic by making a cash donation of $20,000 [€18,243].

The left-back presented a cheque to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi, Ghana's second-largest city, the place where he started his career with local side Asokwa Deportivo.

The donation was made on his behalf as the player, who last played for the Black Stars at the 2019 (Afcon) in , is caught up in where he plays club football.

A photo sighted on social media on Tuesday showed Asamoah's team making the presentation to officials at the health facility.

God bless you @Asabob20 for the $ 20,000 dollar donation to the KATH in the coronavirus fight. pic.twitter.com/QXU6KbOnjy — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) April 14, 2020

Ghana's fight against the coronavirus is intensifying owing to the continuous rise of cases.

The West African nation has so far had a total of 639 cases involving eight deaths and 17 recoveries.

The country, like Italy, is currently on a partial lockdown amid a ban on all public gatherings.