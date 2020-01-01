Coronavirus: I have a plan for Tanzanian sporting activities to resume - President Magufuli

The head of state says the rate of infections has drastically gone down and recovery cases against Covid-19 have gradually gone up

President John Pombe Magufuli has said he could allow sports and education activities to resume as early as next week given the declining curve of the coronavirus infections.

Speaking on Sunday, Magufuli says the current graph of the coronavirus is encouraging and this might make him allow normal activities resume as soon as on May 18.

The Tanzanian Football Federation (TFF) suspended football activities in the East African nation in March after the government had banned public meetings as a way of containing the coronavirus.

“I am emphasizing on the need to remain cautious and keep praying. We need not relax on the safety measures we have been observing but we need to remain committed on them,” President Magufuli said on Sunday.

“The way I am observing the trend [of the coronavirus infections vs recovery] and if we start the week tomorrow on the same footing, I have planned to reopen the schools so that our students can return for their education.

“And I also have a plan, for the nation, to allow the sports activities to resume and go on because these activities bring entertainment for the Tanzanians. Life has to go on.”

Rais wa Jamhuri ya Muungano wa Tanzania Mh.Dkt.John Pombe Magufuli akizungumza uwezekano wa kuruhusu shughuli za michezo kuendelea kulingana na hali ya Covid19 itakavyoendelea. pic.twitter.com/I90EsJHw6p — TFF TANZANIA (@Tanfootball) May 17, 2020

With a number of key foreign players stranded in their countries and unable to fly back to Tanzania, Magufuli's order to allow planes land in the country might ease the pressure faced by the stars.

Simba SC's Meddie Kagere is in Rwanda, Clatous Chama is in Zambia, 's Francis Kahata is holed up in Nairobi while Sharaf Shiboub is in Sudan.

Yanga SC's head coach Luc Eymael is in and the president's order might serve to make his travel plans back into the country easier.

“Planes have been booked until August because people want to come to Tanzania as they know the truth and the actual situation,” the head of state concluded.

“Tanzania is safe that is why they are coming. I have already directed the Ministry of Transport to allow those planes land and no one will be placed under quarantine once they land.

“If anyone lands, gets tested and his temperature is found to be at the normal levels and has no further signs for the coronavirus should be let go.”

Although the Vodacom (VPL) title race was not as tight with Simba leading with 17 points ahead of Azam FC, the biggest question remains how the other Caf representatives would be determined should action fail to resume at all.