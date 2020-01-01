Coronavirus: Foreign players in VPL barred from leaving Tanzania - Karia

The federation head revealed they decided to take the move as a preventative and precautionary measure against the spread of Covid-19

Football Federation (TFF) will not allow Vodacom (VPL) clubs let their foreign players travel outside the country as the league remains suspended.

TFF President Wallace Karia stated all foreigners working with respective Tanzanian clubs must remain in the country even though all football activities were banned as to honour the government directive of curbing the spread of Covid-19.

“TFF directed that all the teams must release their players but on the same breath we are asking them not to let their foreign players leave the country,” Karia told Azam TV.

“I have been updated on news that the clubs are planning to let their foreign employees and players leave but I want to tell them that is a move which is against the government's directive.

“The moment they leave the country TFF will communicate with government institutions and they will not be allowed to come back into the country.”

Karia explained why TFF and the government might block the return of such players into the country.

“Even when normalcy will have resumed, I do not think they will be allowed to return. Tanzania would by then have overcome the [coronavirus] issue maybe but we will not be sure of the situation in the countries where they are from.

“We will not allow them to take part in the league and in any other TFF-sanctioned tournaments.

“The one month when the league remains suspended is to help halt the spread of the coronavirus and thereafter, we will resume but allowing players from outside the country to come and just continue playing I think we will be joking greatly.”

Two days ago, when Simba were releasing their players, they stated foreigners like Francis Kahata of , Meddie Kagere of Rwanda and Clatous Chama of Zambia, Mozambican Luis Miquissone, Tairon Santos and Wilker da Silver of will remain in Tanzania.

Azam FC, Yanga SC, JKT Tanzania and Polisi Tanzania have already released their players. Mbeya City allowed their players to take a three-day break and the club reported they will be subjected to coronavirus tests once they are back.