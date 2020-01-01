Coronavirus: Football could resume in first week of June - Kasongo

The news of the possible return follows President's John Pombe Magufuli's hint he would allow sport to resume

The Football Federation (TFF) and the Board (TPLB) have proposed the resumption of league matches in the first week of June.

On Sunday, Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli had hinted, in a state address, at allowing the Mainland Premier League as well as other suspended competitions to resume.

The TFF had banned these matches in mid-March in order to honour the government's directives that banned public gatherings which were a measure of containing the coronavirus.

Shortly after the president's address, both TFF and TPLB officials met to discuss the procedures and tentative dates that the competition will be resumed.

“We proposed that the league should start but of course with fewer people in attendance. We have also proposed that the league should resume in the first week of June but again we would wait for further directions from the government,” TPLB CEO Almas Kasongo told Mwanaspoti on Monday.

“Fans will also be barred from attending these matches and will be encouraged to follow the proceedings at their own homes.

“Journalists will be allowed as well as other key officials as we aim to conclude the league.”

Magufuli said exercise was the best way of deterring Covid-19 and that given very few cases of footballers testing positive have been reported so far, he suggested he would allow the continuation of sporting activities soon.

“Truth be said, in the coming days, I am also thinking of allowing the league to resume and go on so that people can start watching their teams playing. What we only need is the best procedures to be put in place and followed,” President Magufuli said earlier.

“I understand, although people have been affected by corona, I am yet to see an athlete suffering from it. This shows that those who exercise regularly are not easily affected by the coronavirus.

“If we deny them [footballers] playing football, in essence, we are telling them to get coronavirus, by implications.

“It will reach a time soon, I am only waiting for my health advisors' word when I will allow the league to resume. Soon it is possible."

At the time of suspension, Simba SC were leading with 71 points from 28 matches while Azam FC, Yanga SC and Namungo FC were second, third and fourth, respectively.