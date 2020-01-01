Coronavirus: Ex-Man Utd midfielder Fellaini thanks medical staff after leaving hospital

The Belgian urged everyone to "keep fighting" after it was announced that the Shandong Luneng star had now been discharged from hospital

Marouane Fellaini has thanked the medical team at a Chinese hospital after recovering from coronavirus.

It was announced that the former midfielder, who is now playing for Chinese side Shandong Luneng, had contracted Covid-19 on March 22.

Fellaini has since been recovering in hospital, where he has posted regular updates on social media.

More teams

A short Shandong statement updating on the situation read: "Fellaini was assessed and was deemed to have recovered and was discharged today."

The international has also taken to Instagram to post about his recovery.

"The time has come for me to thank from the bottom of my heart, the medical staff of the hospital, their nursing staff as well as my club and its medical staff for taking such good care of me with so much kindness and for ensuring my comfort whilst there," he wrote.

"The hardest part is behind me! Let's keep fighting, it's important!"

Fellaini, 32, moved to in February 2019 after five-and-a-half years at Old Trafford, with the Belgian having an , a League Cup, the Community Shield and the during his time with the Red Devils.

There have been over 80,000 recorded cases of coronavirus in , with it decided back in January that football in the country would be suspended ahead of the scheduled season start date of the weekend of February 21.

Article continues below

A statement at the time read: "The Chinese Football Association will continue to maintain close communication with national authorities, determine the timing of each season's events in combination with the actual development of the epidemic situation and make reasonable adjustments to the system, schedule, and scale of some events when necessary.

"On behalf of the majority of football workers across the country, the Chinese Football Association pays deep tribute to all medical workers and staff who are currently struggling in the frontline of epidemic prevention and control."

It remains to be seen when the CSL will get underway, with no set start date having yet been announced as the world continues to deal with the devastating effects of the Covid-19 virus.