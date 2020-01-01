Coronavirus: Eto'o, Drogba & Toure's Uganda legends match suspended

The likes of El Hadji Diouf, Emmanuel Eboue and Geremi Njitap were also expected in Kampala for the game

A football legends match as part of events to mark the - Friendship Week has been indefinitely postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The game between Uganda football greats and a selection of former African stars had been slated for March 22 at the Mandela National Stadium.

Headlining the match were the likes of Samuel Eto’o, Didier Drogba, El Hadji Diouf, Geremi Njitap, Yaya Toure, Benjani Mwaruwari, Emmanuel Eboue, Khalilou Fadiga and Tresor Lomana LuaLua.

But with public gatherings around the world heightening the risk of the coronavirus spreading, the match has been postponed.

French Ambassador to Uganda, Jules-Armand Aniambossou, said all events that were part of festivities to celebrate the Uganda-France Friendship Week have been called off.

“We visited the places [that] were planning to organise the different [events] but following the risk assessment from the Ministry [of Health] we were told we could not organise the events,” said Aniambossou as per New Vision.

“To organise successful celebrations we need to work with the Ugandans and going by the mood in France currently we cannot go on and we have to respect all the guidelines, the reason we had to postpone and plan for something bigger with our sponsors in the coming months.”

Other events also cancelled include a concert and rugby match.