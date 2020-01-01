Coronavirus: Eto'o commences donation of relief materials in Cameroon

Douala is the Barcelona legend’s first port of call as he begins his mission to assist his compatriots amid the Covid-19 pandemic

Samuel Eto’o has donated relief package to residents of his home town in Douala as Covid-19 continues to affect the global economy.

Several food items, soaps, sanitisers and protective equipment were donated in ’s economic capital.

People in Buea, Yaounde and Baffoussam will also benefit from this largesse in the coming days.

In an Instagram post captained ‘I will give my life to continue to serve you’, the ex- star shared pictures of his team distributing relief materials.

Through his foundation with support from Betoo, Kadji Group and Utopia, the four-time African Player of the Year had promised to help distribute supplies to 100,000 people in the battle against the pandemic.

Apart from the relief materials, an extra 50,000 protective face masks will also be given explicitly for taxi drivers in the Central African Nation.

“The Samuel Eto’o Foundation wishes to be precise that this action aims to further support to Cameroonian citizens from a health perspective than food. The primary objective is to slow the progress of the pandemic,” read a part of Eto’o foundation's statement.

“Obeying the main recommendations of the WHO, our actions with the support of the Kadji Group and Twist Night Club, will be articulated on one hand around a mass and field awareness in favour of the “regular handwashing with soap and water” and on the other hand with distribution of handwashing kits which include potable water, bleach, soap, as well as support with foodstuffs such as rice, salt, for the benefit of at least fifty thousand households of the poorest strata of the Cameroonian population of Buea, Douala, Yaounde, and Baffoussam.”

Aside from Eto’o’s generosity, the Cameroonian government continues to try and curb the spread of the virus.

The borders into the country have been closed with all sporting activities on hold.