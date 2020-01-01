Coronavirus: Bundesliga given green light to return mid May

German chancellor Angela Merkel has announced that football can return to action "in the second half of May".

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Merkel confirmed that the German top tier could resume play as long as teams adhere to strict rules.

The news means that both the Bundesliga and 2.Bundesliga can move on with their playing schedules from either May 15 or May 22, though German publication Bild reports the former to be more likely.

More teams

Having reviewed a safety plan put forward by the leagues, Merkel told the press: "Matches are allowed to be played under the approved rules."

Following the conclusion of Wednesday's meeting the German government released the following statement:

Article continues below

"The Federal Chancellor and the heads of government of the federal states consider the continuation of play in the 1st and 2nd Bundesliga to be justifiable for the 36 clubs eligible to start there at their expense from the second half of May.

"DFL determines the specific match dates."

More to follow...