Coronavirus: Break will affect Simba SC momentum when league resumes – Manara

The Mainland giants claim the current break will definitely affect their momentum as they chase for a third straight league title

Simba SC have revealed fears the current break occasioned by the effects caused by the coronavirus could affect their momentum to win a third straight Mainland title when the league resumes.

The club's Information Officer Haji Manara has raised eyebrows about the performance of the team when the league will be cleared to go ahead saying players have stayed for a long time without playing and that can affect their momentum.

“Before the suspension of the league, we had won two back to back matches and our rhythm was hot but now, it is still a puzzle as to whether we will return with the same spirit or not,” Manara is quoted by Daily News.

He then disclosed he talked with the team's Assistant Coach Seleman Matola whom he said he assured him the individual training programmes given to players are progressing well.

Manara also assured Simba players they will not be forced to take pay cuts owing to the Covid-19 pandemic stating all is well at the club since all sponsors are fulfilling their duties in the right way as they were doing previously without any problems and none of them has so far failed to accomplish sponsorship agreements.

“Due to this stability, there is no way that we are going to cut off wages of players and other employees at the club since nothing has economically been disrupted by the ongoing situation,” Manara continued.

Simba still remain key favourites to lift the league silverware this season as they command the 20-team table with 71 points from 28 games played while their closest pursuers Azam FC are second on the ladder with 54 points after 28 encounters.

With 16 points clear at the summit of the ladder, the Reds seem unstoppable to achieve their ambition of claiming the title at the end of this term.