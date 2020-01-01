Coronavirus: Break a blessing in disguise - Yanga SC star Makame

The attacking midfielder is confident of getting a first-team slot once everything normalizes

Yanga SC midfielder Abdulaziz Makame has revealed he is using the current break to work on his fitness and form.

The Mainland League was forced into a 30-day break owing to the coronavirus pandemic and clubs had to suspend their activities until the situation normalises.

The 23-year-old is now taking full advantage of the situation to regain his fitness in order to get back to the first team.

"I have not achieved my dream yet and it is the reason I am pushing myself," Makame is quote by Mwanaspoti.

"Failing to make it to the first team acts as a motivation factor for me to double my effort. This break is a blessing in disguise to me, it is a chance for me to work on my fitness and shape to stand a chance of having an impact to the team."

The attacking midfielder is optimistic of making it to the first team once the league resumes.

"With the kind of sessions I am having, chances of making it to the first team are high. I will be in the top shape and it will definitely be a boost to my team," he added.

Yanga have struggled to match league leaders and fierce rivals Simba SC, who are top of the table with 71 points, 20 more than Wananchi, who are third.

Azam FC are second on the log with 51 points.