Coronavirus: Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng reveals his 'best' Ghana experience

The Germany international talks about his Ghanaian roots while Bundesliga action is suspended

While taking time off from football in the wake of the suspension of German football competitions and the due to the coronavirus pandemic, defender Jerome Boateng took to Twitter for a Q & A session on Wednesday, revealing a 2018 trip to remains his "best experience".

Born to a Ghanaian father and a German mother in the city of Berlin, the centre-back represents the country of his birth at international level, in contrast to his half-brother Kevin-Prince who is a Ghana international.

Despite pledging his international allegiance to , the 31-year-old still holds his Africans roots dearly to his heart, a connection that necessitated a maiden trip to the West African nation in December 2018.

"I've been there in December 2018 - Best experience! I feel like home there, the people are incredibly friendly and I will definitely come again. Also got family over there, yes," Boateng said in response to a question about whether he has family members in Ghana and the nature of his relationship with them.

I've been there in Dec 2018 - Best experience! I feel like home there, the people are incredibly friendly and I will definitely come again. Also got family over there yes 🇬🇭 https://t.co/Bw4aEiCWne — Jerome Boateng (@JB17Official) March 18, 2020

In 2010, Jerome and Kevin-Prince Boateng made history as the first siblings to play on opposing sides in a World Cup match when Germany faced Ghana in the group stage in the tournament in .

The brothers made history once again when they came up against each other at the 2014 World Cup in . The Europeans went on to win the tournament that year.

Jerome Boateng has over 70 caps for Germany.