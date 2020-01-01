Coronavirus: Azam FC will need a month to get back to speed – Zakaria

The Ice Cream makers reveal they will not be ready to kick-off league action if it resumes after the Covid-19 pandemic is contained

Azam FC have stated they will require a full month to regroup and recover for the Mainland if action resumes today.

like many other countries in the world has suspended all sports events as a preventive measure to curb the fast spread of the coronavirus, which is affecting many people around the world.

On March 17, the state through Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, issued a 30-day break for all sports events and it is likely when the recommended days will be over, the government will assess the situation before making another announcement as to whether it is safe to recommence games.

“If they announce it is safe to restart sports events, then Azam will require at least one more month to fully recover and compete effectively in the remaining ten matches,” Azam Communication Officer Thabith Zakaria is quoted by Daily News.

Zakaria said after the league was suspended, Azam coach Aristica Cioaba flew to his native country Romania, with hopes to return before the league resumes, but according to the current situation, with most countries under lockdown, the trainer has not been able to return.

“It will be difficult for us to continue with training immediately if the normalcy returns because the trainer is not around and currently, we are without the assistant coach,” Zakaria continued.

“This is why we request the Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB) to give teams at least a month to fully recover…we will need a couple of days for preparations when the outbreak has been contained.”

“We would suggest TFF offers 14 days for quarantine to coaches and players who will be returning from abroad and thereafter, another 14 days for the coaches and players to train with the rest of the squad.”

Regardless, Zakaria said coach Aristica left behind a package of training to players that he has been monitoring closely. He said players are reporting their progress every week.