Coronavirus: Azam FC are prepared for possible league resumption

The ‘Ice Cream Makers’ have vowed to continue winning matches when the top-flight resumes after the Covid-19 virus is contained

Azam FC have vowed to continue the Mainland race from where they stopped as the prospect to resume the league is higher than before.

This was confirmed by the club's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Abdulkarim Amin who insisted the club is set to proceed the journey from where they left before the league’s suspension owing to the effects caused by the coronavirus in mid-March.

“We have heard discussions are going on about the possible return of the league and for us, we are well prepared for that,” Amin is quoted by Daily News.

“What we know is we are second on the table as such, any decision regarding the league will be positively welcomed.

“As of now, we are still on a standstill waiting for the final decision from the concerned authorities about what will be the next move and with the speech from President John Magufuli who said he is waiting to be briefed by his advisors on a possible resumption of the league, we just need to be prepared.”

Recently, Azam extended striker Obrey Chirwa's contract for another year which will see him stay put at the Ice-cream makers side until the 2020/2021 season.

"We agreed to stretch his contract because he is still a dependable player in our squad as such, his services are needed for the next season,” Amin continued.

“He is a good player and the club is happy to have him.”

The Zimbabwean international joined Azam in 2018 from Young Africans (Yanga SC) but frequent injuries saw him enjoying limited playing time despite flourishing at his former club.

Azam, who last won the Mainland Premier League title in 2014 are second on the league table with 54 points from 28 games and trail leaders Simba SC with 16 points from a similar number of games.