Coronavirus: Athletic Bilbao's Inaki Williams narrates life indoors during pandemic

The pandemic has forced many to stay indoors in a bid to curb the auras of the virus

Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams has given an account of how he spends his time indoors with the coronavirus continuing to wreak havoc across the world.

With nearly two million people infected by the virus, there is a forced lockdown in many countries in an attempt to slow down the spread of the virus.

has been one of the worst-hit countries in the world with more than 160,00 cases.

More teams

However, the number of reported cases and deaths have been decreasing in some countries, giving some room for hope.

"At home, I am with my girlfriend, I train, I watch series like La Casa de Papel," Williams told Spanish radio Cadena SER as per TuttoMercato.

"I honestly expected worse. My mother instead gets bored and makes me a video call, we talk a lot.

"It's sad to see the city of Bilbao like this, all empty. Athletic has provided us with the tools to keep us in shape, but I can't wait to get back in."

has been on hold since March 10, but Williams - who is of Ghanaian descent and still eligible to play the Black Stars - is in no rush to get things back up soon, insisting the health of everyone is paramount.

Article continues below

"If I would go back to playing without an audience? In a safe condition, yes, but right now it seems difficult to think of recovering," the 25-year-old continued.

"We must support first of all who are giving their lives to fight the coronavirus and think about health."

Williams has played 34 times in all competitions for Bilbao this season, scoring 10 goals and providing three assists.