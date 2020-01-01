Coronavirus: Abedi Pele pays tribute to Pape Diouf

The father of the Ayew Brothers offered his condolences to the deceased Senegalese football administrator

Three-time African Footballer of the Year Abedi Pele has released a statement paying tribute to Pape Diouf.

The Senegalese - who was president of for four years - died from complications of coronavirus in Dakar on Tuesday.

It was under Diouf's leadership that his sons, Andre and Jordan Ayew, began their senior football careers.

They are presently on the books of and respectively.

"There is no amount of words to describe Pape Diouf. At this particular moment, all I can say is that Pape was a father, a senior brother, and then a manager," Pele was quoted saying in the BBC.

"He managed my children Jordan and Andre. He took them to Marseille at the age of 14.

"Everybody is saying that I've got wonderful children - they are well-respected and disciplined in society - but it was not me who did that; it was Pape.

"When he took them to Marseille and they were at the academy, the first thing he would ask them was, 'where are your school reports? I want to see them before you even greet me.

"This is somebody who was more than everything to us - and to me especially, because he saw me growing up and achieving great things in Marseille and beyond.

"So, it is a very difficult moment for us and it's sad."

Pele himself was on the books of the French outfit between 1987 and 1993, winning three league titles and a , and relives moments he had with Diouf.

"In the nineties, when I got to Marseille, Pape was a journalist, writing for one of the biggest newspapers in Marseille," Pele continued.

"He was somebody who was respected all across French sport. And he was always very close to the team Marseille. He was someone who saw a career for me in football and managed me to success.

"After the Champions League finale in '93, when he was my agent, he said to me, 'you are the black Maradona.' Because I was voted the Man of the Match in that particular game.

"And he said, 'Africa will always be proud of you. You are the black Maradona.' And that I kept those words close to my heart.

"Pape was bigger than any words. He was intelligent, he was kind, he was loved and he loved people. He was a great personality. And unique. You could not have two of him."