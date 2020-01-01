Coronavirus: 11 top clubs in Rwanda league stop paying players

It has emerged some clubs in the top-flight have stopped paying players’ salaries until the Covid-19 pandemic is contained

Top member clubs in the Rwanda have suspended their contracts with their players, and they will not be paid, starting from April, amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

The Covid-19 pandemic has seriously compromised sporting activities across the world, which also left all football operations in Rwanda indefinitely suspended.

Two teams - Musanze and Espoir - earlier this week officially wrote to their players and coaches they would not be paid, effective this month, following the withholding of funds from their respective sponsors.

More teams

“Our sponsors have notified us that they are withholding the budget until the lockdown is over,” Musanze FC chairman, Placide Tuyishimire, said as quoted by New Times, adding, “It is the reason why we also made a tough decision – that we know will affect many – to suspend salaries.”

New Times has also reliably learned that only five clubs – APR, Police, Gasogi United, Marines and AS Kigali – are paying their players and coaching staff, while the rest have opted not to do so until the top-flight is back when the lockdown is over.

Over the past two weeks, players from different clubs, including from defending champions Rayon Sports, have been complaining about unpaid salaries and allowances, and a lack of communication from their clubs on the matter.

Article continues below

Some players from Mukura Victory Sport, who spoke on condition of anonymity, revealed they have not been paid since last December as the Huye-based outfit faces cash restraints.

Meanwhile, Rwanda Football Federation (Ferwafa) is optimistic the leagues will resume and the 2019-20 season will be successfully completed.

Prior to the lockdown mid-March, it was scheduled that the league would conclude on May 31, while the Peace Cup – the final competition of the season – would climax on July 4.