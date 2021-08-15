Cornet handed first start of the season as Lyon take on Angers

The 24-year-old missed the opening game with reports linking him with a transfer to Burnley

Ivory Coast international Maxwel Cornet has been handed his first start of the season by Lyon as they face Angers in a Ligue 1 fixture on Sunday.

The 24-year-old, who has heavily been linked with a transfer to Premier League side Burnley, missed the first game of the season against Brest last week, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

However, Lyon coach Peter Bosz has given the player a starting role in the middle of the park and he will play alongside another African player, Karl Toko Ekambi of Cameroon.

Ahead of the game, Bosz confirmed Cornet was doubtful for the fixture as he was yet to regain full fitness.

“To face Angers, Lucas Paqueta is not yet fully ready. Maxwel [Cornet] is still getting back to full fitness, but the return of Bruno Guimarães gives me one more option in midfield,” Bosz told the club’s official website.

“Jason is also getting better and better - he is a player with a lot of experience. He is a very important lad. We hope that the club can extend his contract. Playing a high line, Marcelo compensates for his lack of speed with his positional intelligence.”

On what to expect from the game, Bosz said: “We have to defend as a team. In my philosophy, defending starts with pressing and it starts with the forwards. I want to play the same, both away and at home.

“Moussa Dembele has proven he can score many goals. We are not yet physically and tactically ready. After each match, I ask myself questions and reflect on possible changes for the next match.”

Recent reports indicated Burnley had submitted a €16m bid for the Ivorian while Hertha Berlin are also interested in his services.

Meanwhile, Algeria’s attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki will start from the bench for Lyon.

Elsewhere, Morroco winger Sofiane Boufal has also been given a starting berth for Angers alongside captain and Ivorian Ismael Traore and his countryman Souleyman Doumbia.