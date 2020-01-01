Copa del Rey: Super-sub Chukwueze seals Villarreal’s victory vs Girona

The Nigerian ended his seven-match barren spell as the Yellow Submarine crushed the White and Reds to progress in the tournament

Samuel Chukwueze was on target as defeated 3-0 in Wednesday’s encounter.

After a goalless first half in Estadi Montilivi, Javier Calleja’s side put up a creditable showing in the last 45 minutes to reach the last 16.

Argentine defender Ramiro Mori gave the visitors a 53 rd minute lead before Santi Cazorla doubled the lead after 69 minutes.

Two minutes later, Chukwueze who replaced Javi Ontiveros sealed the triumph by firing past goalkeeper Juan Corral after dribbling past his markers.

#CopaDelRey | 0-3 🚨 71' | GOALLLLLLLLLLLLLL!!! WHAT A GOAL BY @chukwueze_8! Twisting and turning past the @GironaFC defence at pace before finishing calmly! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/b3m3SBn9GX — Villarreal CF English (@Eng_Villarreal) January 22, 2020

The international last found the net for Villarreal in their 3-1 home loss to on November 24, 2019.

Having scaled the Segunda division side’s hurdle, Calleja’s men will now concentrate on defeating Deportivo at Mendizorrotza Stadium in Saturday's encounter.

Their last league tie ended in a 2-1 defeat to , and victory over El Glorioso will boost their standing in the log. Currently, they sit in ninth position with 28 points from 20 outings.